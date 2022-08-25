Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff have risen to every challenge they have faced and are rightly proud of their achievements which are a testament to their commendable resilience and dedication.

Ged Rae, principal of The Dukeries Academy said: “I am delighted by the achievements of our incredible Dukeries Academy students.

"Working with our highly committed staff they have achieved the success that their hard work and determination most certainly deserved. Individually and collectively, I am confident that this group of young people will build on their experience through Covid and excel in the future.

Maxwell Tucker achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8, a Distinction* and a Distinction

While the Academy is proud of the achievements of all its students, Maxwell Tucker was the top performing student.

Other students who have excelled include Lucy Wyld, Kady Swain, Valters Lapickis, Sam Lewis and Sophie Swain.

Garry Trott, director of Secondary Education at Academy Transformation Trust, said: “Congratulations to the students and staff at The Dukeries Academy, who have achieved some great results and overcome the significant challenges presented by the pandemic.