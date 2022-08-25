News you can trust since 1952
The Dukeries Academy students celebrate their GCSE results

Students from The Dukeries Academy in Ollerton are celebrating their GCSE and vocational qualification results today (Thursday, August 25) after more than two years of study disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:46 pm

Students and staff have risen to every challenge they have faced and are rightly proud of their achievements which are a testament to their commendable resilience and dedication.

Ged Rae, principal of The Dukeries Academy said: “I am delighted by the achievements of our incredible Dukeries Academy students.

"Working with our highly committed staff they have achieved the success that their hard work and determination most certainly deserved. Individually and collectively, I am confident that this group of young people will build on their experience through Covid and excel in the future.

Maxwell Tucker achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8, a Distinction* and a Distinction

While the Academy is proud of the achievements of all its students, Maxwell Tucker was the top performing student.

He achieved seven grade 9s, one grade 8, a Distinction* and a Distinction.

Other students who have excelled include Lucy Wyld, Kady Swain, Valters Lapickis, Sam Lewis and Sophie Swain.

Sophie Swain with her GCSE results

Garry Trott, director of Secondary Education at Academy Transformation Trust, said: “Congratulations to the students and staff at The Dukeries Academy, who have achieved some great results and overcome the significant challenges presented by the pandemic.

"I am very proud of the resilience and commitment shown by students and staff and appreciate the significant support from parents and carers. These results build further on the academy's successful Ofsted inspection in November."

