VIDEO: Mansfield shoppers 'scrimp and scrape' to save money on bills as food prices soar

Mansfield shoppers are changing their shopping patterns – from “scrimping and scraping” to “shopping every three weeks” amid soaring food prices and rising cost-of-living concerns.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 2 min read

After it was reported “people are increasingly cooking with their microwaves to save money as food prices soar”.

According to research firm Kantar, 4 per cent fewer meals were made using an oven in the 12 weeks to 11 June versus the same period last year, while microwaved meals rose 8 per cent.

And although grocery price inflation has slowed to its lowest since the start of 2023, it remains very high with nearly 70 per cent of households worried about food costs.

Mansfield cost of living vox pop - Sue Bedenham. Photo: Brian EyreMansfield cost of living vox pop - Sue Bedenham. Photo: Brian Eyre
Mansfield cost of living vox pop - Sue Bedenham. Photo: Brian Eyre
Your Chad took to the streets of Mansfield to how shoppers feel about the rising costs

Sue Bedenham said: “Everybody is looking to go to the cheaper shops. Not using the big supermarkets. It is too expensive.

“I know people living on the breadline who are really struggling. I often buy them a carrier bag of food to help them out.

“It is hitting everybody – there is no sign of it coming down.

Mansfield cost of living vox pop - Nicola Moore. Photo: Brian EyreMansfield cost of living vox pop - Nicola Moore. Photo: Brian Eyre
Mansfield cost of living vox pop - Nicola Moore. Photo: Brian Eyre

Benefits and things like that are not going up in line with inflation. People are really having to scrimp and scrape. Even I am.

“I am following suit and looking at Aldi and Lidl, instead of Tesco or Marks & Spencer.”

Nicola Brown said she had “stopped shopping every week for meat, fruit and veg” and now “shops every three weeks” instead.

Mansfield cost of living vox pop - Kevin Bacon. Photo: Brian EyreMansfield cost of living vox pop - Kevin Bacon. Photo: Brian Eyre
Mansfield cost of living vox pop - Kevin Bacon. Photo: Brian Eyre
She said: “The prices have gone up so much. We were buying kitchen roll and my partner picked up a three pack and it was nine quid.

“Whereas you used to do your usual shop and not even think about it.

“It has gotten stupid, the things you once took for granted. Even bills in general.”

Kevin Bacon, who said he relies on income from his state and private pensions, said: “I have to watch what I buy. There are certain items I cannot buy anymore.

Pictured - a shopping POV, of a shopper pushing a trolley down an aisle in a supermarket. Photo: RD COX/AdobePictured - a shopping POV, of a shopper pushing a trolley down an aisle in a supermarket. Photo: RD COX/Adobe
Pictured - a shopping POV, of a shopper pushing a trolley down an aisle in a supermarket. Photo: RD COX/Adobe
“I do a bit of model railway. I haven’t bought bits in ages, because I can’t afford it.”

He said rising costs have “had a big effect” on his weekly finances.

