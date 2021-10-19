Take a look inside the abandoned Clipstone Headstocks as the site is redeveloped

The Clipstone Colliery opened in 1922 and ran until 2003 and the 200ft high headstocks, buildings and eight acres of land were purchased by Adco Properties Limited after years of negotiations.

The colliery buildings and powerhouse, which are Grade ll-listed, are being converted into a multi-use leisure facility while elements of the original buildings are being lovingly restored to retain the buildings’ mining heritage.

Stuart Mills, director of Adco Properties Limited, Mansfield, said the company was ‘delighted’ to have made the purchase – for an undisclosed sum – and they have now shared pictures of the finds they have uncovered as renovations are underway.

A pair of steel toe cap boots found under some rubbish in a locker room. There is no wear at all on the soles and the wooden section suggests these are very old clogs

The old power house.

Access to the fan drift being sealed with a 450mm thick wall and will be filled with thousands of tons of concrete You can imagine how big it is when you look at the cement mixer for scale!

The machinery in this room was vandalised after the colliery stood empty for so long. Work is currently ongoing to reverse the damage.