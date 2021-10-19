Take a look inside the abandoned Clipstone Headstocks as the site is redeveloped

The Clipstone Colliery opened in 1922 and ran until 2003 and the 200ft high headstocks, buildings and eight acres of land were purchased by Adco Properties Limited after years of negotiations.
The colliery buildings and powerhouse, which are Grade ll-listed, are being converted into a multi-use leisure facility while elements of the original buildings are being lovingly restored to retain the buildings’ mining heritage.
Stuart Mills, director of Adco Properties Limited, Mansfield, said the company was ‘delighted’ to have made the purchase – for an undisclosed sum – and they have now shared pictures of the finds they have uncovered as renovations are underway.
