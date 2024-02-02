Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents are invited to raise funds for the Royal British Legion at The Venue, Rainworth, this month for a 40-hour fundraiser.

From 7pm on Friday, February 16, through to 11am on Sunday, February 18, fundraisers will attempt to cycle, run and row as many miles as they can in aid of the Royal British Legion.

Paul Alsop, chairman of the Rainworth, Blidworth and District Royal British Legion, said all residents are welcome to get involved.

Royal British Legion fundraisers from Rainworth, Blidworth and District branch.

He said: “We are running an indoor 40-hour marathon to raise funds, and the plan is to have seven static bikes, two running machines and a rowing machine in constant use for 40 hours.

“We would appreciate any support from the community with our efforts.”

Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw will open and close the event, helping residents and Royal British Legion members get the miles in.

Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw won a silver medal at the London Paralympic games, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro. She also secured gold at Tokyo 2020 after a change to paracanoeing.

The 40-hour fundraiser will also include a tombola, raffle, games for children and additional activities to keep the community entertained.