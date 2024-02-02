Charity fundraiser set for Rainworth as Paralympic champion Charlotte Henshaw leads the way
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents are invited to raise funds for the Royal British Legion at The Venue, Rainworth, this month for a 40-hour fundraiser.
From 7pm on Friday, February 16, through to 11am on Sunday, February 18, fundraisers will attempt to cycle, run and row as many miles as they can in aid of the Royal British Legion.
Paul Alsop, chairman of the Rainworth, Blidworth and District Royal British Legion, said all residents are welcome to get involved.
He said: “We are running an indoor 40-hour marathon to raise funds, and the plan is to have seven static bikes, two running machines and a rowing machine in constant use for 40 hours.
“We would appreciate any support from the community with our efforts.”
Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw will open and close the event, helping residents and Royal British Legion members get the miles in.
Originally a swimmer, Charlotte changed to canoeing from 2017.
During her swimming career, Charlotte represented Great Britain in various competitions including the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, 2012 Summer Paralympics and the 2016 Paralympics.
She won a silver medal at the London games and a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro.
The Mansfield-born athlete also secured a gold medal in Tokyo 2020 for paracanoeing.
The 40-hour fundraiser will also include a tombola, raffle, games for children and additional activities to keep the community entertained.
For more information, call John at 07875 472244