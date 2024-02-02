'Inspiring' Sutton grandmother lands top medals at international ice skating competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Susan Edwards, a 61-year-old receptionist at FD Supplies, a DIY shop in Stanton Hill, has returned home from winning top medals in the Winter World Masters Games 2024 – an event held every four years, open to entries from amateur sportspeople over 30.

This year’s contest was held in Italy, with Susan entering the free skate and artistic figure skating categories. Susan landed the silver medal in the artistic category and secured gold in the free skate. For her gold win, Susan scored an impressive 27.35 and placed first out of twelve contestants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On her achievements, she said: “You don’t take it in straight away, you know it is there and it is happening – but it all feels quite surreal. I still can’t quite believe it.”

Susan Edwards is pictured in the middle, on the top spot.

Susan, a mother of four and grandmother of four, had been a skater in her late teens, but stopped as family life took over. But Susan returned to compete on the ice at 50-years-old, and said her family have been “hugely supportive” of her skating career.

Currently living in Selston, Susan is originally from Sutton and met her husband Graham at the Sutton ice rink when the pair were teenagers. She said all her children have taken ice skating lessons in the past, with her daughter Beth having competed in contests over the years.

She added: “I am very fortunate that my family back me all the way. And I am now teaching my grandchildren how to skate which is so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Susan is not working or with family, she is training on the ice, regularly practising at Lammas Centre in Sutton. Susan said she usually trains two or three hours a week but will regularly push herself to improve on the ice.

“I couldn’t have done this with out my coaches Alison Russell, Ice Sheffield, and Gemma Kerry, Lammas Ice Rink,” she added.

Kieran Percival, director at Susan’s workplace – FD Supplies – said: “Susan works really hard and puts a lot of effort into her work. She then trains and skates in international competitions. She really is an inspiring lady.”