Rainworth man made ‘awful lapse of judgement’ by visiting pub before driving

A Rainworth man made an “awful lapse of judgement” when he drove his car after visiting the pub, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:15 GMT
Kevin Rowe dropped his shopping outside Asda in Mansfield and when people tried to help they noticed a strong smell of alcohol at 5.20pm on January 5.

Prosecutor Andrew Conboy said the police were called and he was stopped as he reversed out of a parking bay.

He failed a roadside breath test and outright refused to provide a breath sample at the station.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said Rowe, a former maths teacher who has recently returned from Hong King, is of previous good character.

She said he had argued with his wife about money and left the house.

“He made an awful lapse of judgement when he had four pints at the pub,” she said. "He doesn't wish to offer excuses today. He knows it was reckless.”

She said he has taken steps by contacting his GP and has already engaged with a substance misuse charity.

Rowe, aged 57, of Kirklington Road, Rainworth, admitted failing to provide a sample, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days to ensure he does work with the charity and deal with any other issues.

He was banned for 18 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it by January 18, 2025.

He was fined £153 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.