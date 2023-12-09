Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw retains her Mansfield Sportsperson of the Year crown

Charlotte Henshaw was crowned Mansfield Sportsperson of the Year for a third time at last week's Mansfield Sports Recogition Awards at the town's Civic Centre.

Some of the finalists at the Mansfield Sports Recognition Awards night.

The Paralympics star was also retaining the title she won 12 months ago and had won in 2019, seeing off competition from Killian Ryan (Golf), Owen Spiers (Karting), Callum Mills (Ice Skater), Paul Wright (Athletics) and Mark Taylor (Truck Racing).

Charlotte was also named The Barry Gibson Disability Sportsperson of the Year and has again had an outstanding year, becoming the Para Canoe KL2 world champion for the fifth time in Germany in August 2023.

She has also had major success at her World Cup meets during the year, adding more Golds and Silver to her medal tally, and now she's looking forward to the Paralympics in 2024 in Paris where she's hoping to retain her Paralympic title.

Winner Charlotte Henshaw is presented with her trophy by Hannah Marshall from Education Mutual.

Also nominated was skater Callum Mills

Organised by the Armchair Club, in association with More Leisure Community Trust and the News Journal, winners were decided by a panel of judges.

Coach of the Year went to Sutton Swimming Club's Simon Hill.

The club has had success at national level for several years running now with a current club swimmer winning four national medals in 2023 and gaining three national titles.

Club of the Year winners Sutton Swimming Club.

Other nominees were Gareth Griffiths (Mansfield LTC), Darren Toyn (Mansfield Harriers), and Ricky Cooper (Meden Vale Colts FC).

John Slater Volunteer of the Year went to Graham Hall, who turned 70 in 2021 and has been involved in grassroots football for well over 40 years, in various capacities.

Other nominees were: Stephen Hopkinson (Mansfield Junior Badminton Club), Michelle Hall (776 Gymnastics, and Lynda Bennett (Sherwood Seals SC).

The Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship Award, awarded to local people who have served the local community going above and beyond, went to Nick Biggs for his work as Mansfield's School Games organiser.

Junior Team of the Year Mansfield Rugby Club U16 girls.

Junior Sportsperson of the Year was won by swimmer Thomas Swales.

Thomas built on the success of 2022 gaining county times in events not swum before, namely 1500m.

He was then crowned Top Boy at Notts ASA County champs before gaining more success at the regionals – eight events and eight finals (and seven goals for seven junior champion titles).

He continued by qualifying for two events at the British summer champs and seven events at the English nationals. Here he took four medals (three golds and one bronze) and so becoming a three times national champion in 100 fly, 800 and 1,500 free.

Thomas raced in the Swim England East Midlands Regional Short Course Championships at Harvey Hadden Sports Village in Nottingham. He had qualified in 10 events and entered eight over the course of the weekend. He was in the 800m free, and he was swimming in the final heat. He was the youngest in the heat and his time saw him become the U16 (and he’s 14) Regional Champion.

Other finalists were Evie Haskel (Rugby), Oliver Golanowski (Fencing), Erika Proud (Ice Hockey), Pratibha Arambam (Badminton), Matt Silver (Athletics), Erin Broughton (Gymnastics), Freya Percival (Dressage), Addison Bettridge (Football), Lawrence Burton (Cricket), Sebastian Cave (Golf), Lacie Handley (Polo).

Junior Team of the Year were Mansfield Rugby Club U16 girls.

They have had many successes over the past season. As a team they have progressed, but individuals have also progressed as well, some on to international level rugby.

The girls won their Midlands cup pool and went into the Midlands knockout of 16 teams, beating Worcester and Hitchin to win the Midlands area competition.

This then qualified them into the national stages of the competition where they were eventually beaten by a strong Sandal team in the semi-final.

Other nominees were Mansfield Harriers, 776 Gymnastics and Cheer, Sutton Swimming Club and Meden Colts FC.

The Roger Copestake Mayor’s Special Achievement Award was won by Linda Bennett, a swimming teacher who has been helping disabled adults and kids via the Sherwood Seals Swimming Club for over 30 years.

The Maurice Brackenbury Team of the Year Award went to Mansfield Harriers Senior Men's Road Team, who have just had the most successful year in the club’s 100 plus years history.

Having never previously won a Midland Road title before, the club came away with two in the last 12 months - being the Midland 10 mile and the Masters 6 stage road relay.

Winning the two Midland championships has been a real benchmark for the team and as such the team have now become one of the best clubs in the Midlands area, which goes as far south as Swindon and Bristol.

Other finalists were Mansfield Rugby Club 1st IV, Sutton Swimming Club, Sutton Swimming Club and the Owen Spiers Karting Team.

Junior Sports Leader of the Year was won by Harriers' Isobel Westwood, beating fellow nominee Freya Watson (776 Gymnastics).

Isabel supports the club at Cross Country fixtures arriving early in the morning to help set up and stays long after the competing athletes have gone home to support packing away plus many other tasks.

The Ian Bagshaw Memorial Award for special achievement went to Cuckney Cricket Club, who claimed a remarkable last-ball win to lift the prestigious ECB National Clubs Championship at Lord's as part of a trophy treble.

Club of the Year went to Sutton Swimming Club, who had more than 50 swimmers gain County times and bring home 49 medals. Two swimmers also brought home the Top Boy and Top Girl awards.

The club then had 22 swimmers gain regional times.

To top it off, the club had a swimmer qualify for both British and English nationals and bring home three national titles.

776 Gymnastics and Cheer, Mansfield Harriers, Mansfield Rugby Club and Meden Vale Colts were the other finalists.