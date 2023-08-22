News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Teenager arrested following Blidworth street robbery

A suspect has been arrested after a man was reportedly threatened with violence before being robbed of cash during a street robbery.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:41 BST

The incident happened in Main Street, Blidworth, at around 5.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

The victim wasn’t hurt but the suspect went through his bag and stole a quantity of cash before running off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following inquiries, including checking CCTV footage, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday, August 21 on suspicion of robbery.

A 19-year-old has been arrested following a street robbery in Blidworth. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA 19-year-old has been arrested following a street robbery in Blidworth. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A 19-year-old has been arrested following a street robbery in Blidworth. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

He remains in custody.

Read More
Man arrested after police track down mini-digger stolen in Mansfield

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident which left the victim feeling shaken and scared after he was approached in the street.

"Robbery is totally unacceptable and as a force we take it incredibly seriously.

"We will investigate reports and always strive to put suspects before the courts.”