The incident happened in Main Street, Blidworth, at around 5.30pm on Sunday, August 20.

The victim wasn’t hurt but the suspect went through his bag and stole a quantity of cash before running off.

Following inquiries, including checking CCTV footage, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday, August 21 on suspicion of robbery.

A 19-year-old has been arrested following a street robbery in Blidworth. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident which left the victim feeling shaken and scared after he was approached in the street.

"Robbery is totally unacceptable and as a force we take it incredibly seriously.