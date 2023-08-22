Teenager arrested following Blidworth street robbery
The incident happened in Main Street, Blidworth, at around 5.30pm on Sunday, August 20.
The victim wasn’t hurt but the suspect went through his bag and stole a quantity of cash before running off.
Following inquiries, including checking CCTV footage, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on Monday, August 21 on suspicion of robbery.
He remains in custody.
Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident which left the victim feeling shaken and scared after he was approached in the street.
"Robbery is totally unacceptable and as a force we take it incredibly seriously.
"We will investigate reports and always strive to put suspects before the courts.”