Opinion: Recent TV shows we need more of North Nottinghamshire on screen

North Nottinghamshire, home to many, but a mystery to those North and South of the M1, is a prime landscape for the big and small screen.

Full of small ex-mining villages and towns – communities with multiple generations of stories – it is an ideal backdrop for a standout drama exploring contemporary stories.

As I studied film and television at university, the topic has a special place in my heart.

Without Sin is a show on ITVX starring 'Notts' actress Vicky McClure.

In the way I enjoy writing about the community, I love seeing our community on the screen.

Throughout my role as a blogger and community reporter, I have been fortunate to meet residents about their involvement in the arts, discovering what the area has to offer.

Lately, I have been watching more films and television than ever, with new ITV drama Without Sin being one of them.

It has made me realise how the area is the ideal setting for top-notch drama, allowing us to platform the talent we have on the doorstep in the process.

You only have to look at some of the wonderful photos from our talented readers to see what our natural beauty spots can do when faced with a lens.

I am all for stories and creating opportunities for residents in the area – from acting, filming, storytelling and writing – and would love to see more of that here.

A network of creative minds bringing our stories to life with people sharing their stories and getting involved in the creative process.

Whether that is a story of struggle, shared history, triumph, sporting success, a social documentary or a coming-of-age – I want to see more of Mansfield and the wider North Nottinghamshire area on screen.

