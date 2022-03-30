Documentary about Mansfield's switch from Labour to Conservative shown in House of Commons

REDt’BLUE, which was written, directed and produced by Jay Martin, has won more than five ‘best documentary’ awards.

Mr Martin is now setting up his own production company ‘Sharp Edge Productions’ in Mansfield, while he seeks funding for his next film, which is a narrative short named ‘After Dark’.

Mr Martin has committed to making this film in Mansfield, as he did REDt’BLUE.

Jay Martin and Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, before the screening

Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley, invited Members of Parliament and their staff to the screening in Westminster, which took place in the Boothroyd Room in the House of Commons.

Mr Martin also attended and presented the documentary to the packed crowd.

Mr Bradley said: “It was a real honour to share REDt’BLUE with colleagues and staffers in Westminster.

"I’m grateful to Jay for coming down to London to introduce the documentary and it’s fantastic that the event proved to be really popular.

"I’ve received positive feedback all week from people that attended.

“I'm delighted Mansfield's political shift has been captured in such a creative and moving way.

"Massive well done to Jay and his team for what they've created, and thanks for letting me be a part of it.”

Mr Bradley and Mr Martin also took the opportunity to discuss how to best make use of the levelling up culture funding that has been announced for Mansfield.

Mansfield was picked as one of more than 100 places to see improved access to culture and arts across England, with an additional £75 million being provided by 2025 to make sure places which have been culturally under-served in the past get a better distribution of arts funding.

Mr Martin said: "It was always my intention to create a non-partisan documentary which was still engaging, and sometimes even emotional, and I’m so happy to see that we’ve achieved that.”