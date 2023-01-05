Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure stars alongside former This Is England co-stars Johnny Harris, Perry Fitzpatrick, and Television Workshop members.

Vicky, from Nottingham, is a former student from the workshop, which trains acting students aged seven-21.

Elise Ackerman in 'Without Sin' on ITVX.

She plays Stella Tomlinson in the series, a mother who is grieving the death of her daughter Maisy who was murdered.

Also in the drama are 17-year-old Elise Ackerman, from Mansfield, a Television Workshop student, and Kieran Burton, from Mansfield Woodhouse.

Kieran played Teddy Stone on the show, the son of the man jailed for Maisy’s murder.

Elise, who has been a Television Workshop student for five years, made her television debut as Cleo Dale, a friend of Maisy’s who disappears in the first episode.

She said: “Almost everybody in the show was from the workshop.

“It was an amazing experience – thanks to the Television Workshop and crew.

“All of the cast and crew were lovely. It put me at ease and it was great to learn from them all.

“There were certain parts of the show I was not aware of straight away. Some twists surprised me too.

“Most of my scenes were with Vicky. She was very supportive, chatty and down to earth, as all the cast were. Perry was great fun and Johnny was so sweet.

“In one scene I had to cry and I have never been able to cry on cue, but I ended up crying for real, because of the nerves – I didn’t need a tear stick.

“They were all truly just the nicest people to work.”

Elise said she hopes to continue her work at the Television Workshop where she plans to learn more about the industry.