Elinore Pheasant, aged 26, has been named Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens, having been crowned Miss Beauty UK 2021-22, while her mum, 64-year-old Sue, has now been named Miss Classic Beauty UK.

Elinore, from Rainworth, started competing in pageants at 18 to help with her body confidence and self-esteem – and said she then encouraged her mum to join the pageant world as well.

Elinore, who hailed the inclusion in the pageant community and said it was great to see all ages and body types represented, said: “It was amazing to see her on stage.

Elinore and Sue Pheasant.

“I wanted my mum to get her spark back asm, sadly, we lost my nanna in 2020 during lockdown.

“We were caring for her. She had Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia and after her passing, my mum just lost her spark. It was a difficult time.

“We now get to reign together and share this experience. It is very special.”

One of their first duties was seeing Lexi-May Pearce, a six-year-old Rainworth schoolgirl battling cancer, crowned by Great Minds Pathway Fighting Princess & Prince's Programme at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, where Sue Works.

Sue, who previously worked supporting children with special educational needs and learning disabilities, said she had initially mentioned entering a pageant as a joke, but Elinore gave her the push she needed.

She said: “Next thing I know, I got an email telling me I was a finalist, as Elinore sent in a photo on my behalf.

“I gave it a go and was shocked to actually be crowned. I am really proud of Elinore and it is great to share this experience together.”

Elinore said she has been supporting mental health charities and volunteering at Mansfield charity Jigsaw, which suports vulnerable people “to live better, safer and happier lives in their own home and community” – and she aims to continue her community work with her mum by her side.