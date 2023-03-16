The jewellery and collectables shop is two doors down from the Frank Innes offices on Market Street, with lettings agency Martin & Co inbetween.

Martin & Co remains closed.

However, The Stamp King is open again as normal and store worker Tim Flint says they have not suffered any damage.

He said: “It was a bit scary when we heard the building next to us had caught fire, but apart from the occasional smell of smoke, we’re fine and open as normal.

“Our building is actually separate to the one the fire was in so thankfully any spread didn’t get to us.”

Crews were called to the blaze in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, on Tuesday, at about 11.15pm.

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Kirkby and Shirebrook fire stations.