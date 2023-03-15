Mansfield fire: Business as usual as estate agency moves staff to alternative offices following overnight blaze
An estate agency says it is “business as usual” after redeploying staff to other premises after a major fire at its Mansfield offices.
Crews were called to the blaze in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, overnight.
At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including crews from Mansfield, Kirkby’s Ashfield and Shirebrook fire stations.
Roads remain closed around the area but there are no reports of any injuries.
A Frank Innes spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident has taken place today at the Frank Innes Mansfield branch, where a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.
“Thankfully, no-one has been injured and we are currently working with the emergency services to gauge the extent of the damage.
“We are able to deploy all staff to nearby group premises and are committed to continue serving our customers as usual.”
Neighbouring businesses, including Martin & Co and The Stamp King, which adjoin the Frank Innes offices, have also been closed today – although The Stamp King would be closed anyway on a Wednesday – as an investigation into the fire continues.
Firefighters were called to the incident at 11.15pm last night with a Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman saying crews had “encountered a significant fire across four floors and the basement and have been firefighting throughout the night”.
Damping down has been taking place this morning, along with a search for any hidden fire spread and the area will remain closed while a joint police and fire service investigation takes place.