Crews were called to the blaze in the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads remain closed around the area but there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters spent the night dealing the fire at the Frank Innes offices on Market Street

A Frank Innes spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident has taken place today at the Frank Innes Mansfield branch, where a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

“Thankfully, no-one has been injured and we are currently working with the emergency services to gauge the extent of the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are able to deploy all staff to nearby group premises and are committed to continue serving our customers as usual.”

Neighbouring businesses, including Martin & Co and The Stamp King, which adjoin the Frank Innes offices, have also been closed today – although The Stamp King would be closed anyway on a Wednesday – as an investigation into the fire continues.

Firefighters were called to the incident at 11.15pm last night with a Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman saying crews had “encountered a significant fire across four floors and the basement and have been firefighting throughout the night”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad