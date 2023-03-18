'Business as usual' for Mansfield lettings agency after fire closes town centre office

Stuart Hurst, director at the Mansfield branch, said: “It is business as usual for us as we can run remotely, but the office on Market Street remains closed because of water and smoke damage.”

Crews were called to the blaze in the building, also housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, on Tuesday, March 14.

The scene outside Martin & Co and Frank Innes the morning after the fire - both offices remain closed

At its height, eight appliances were in attendance, including crews from Mansfield, Kirkby’s Ashfield and Shirebrook fire stations.

Martin & Co is next door to Frank Innes in the same building and its offices were also closed the following day.

