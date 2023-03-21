The fire broke out on Saturday and, at its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police were unable to start any investigation into the cause of the fire until it was safe to do so, but have now begun work and anyone with any information that may be of help is asked to contact the police.

NFRS tweeted: “The cause is not believed to be suspicious at this time, but anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to an officer or call 101, quoting incident number 523 of March 18, 2023.”

A joint police and fire investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze at Savanna Rags. Photo: Notts Fire

Meanwhile, work has begun to demolish the remains of the factory.

NFRS tweeted: “A fire engine remains on scene as demolition work takes place to reduce the dust using mist.

“If you are in an area where there is dust as demolition continues, please keep indoors and close windows and doors.

“Specialist contractors are working in the area to clean-up the fire debris that may have landed onto people's homes or in gardens.

"Please do not touch the fire debris and leave it for the contractors to clear.”

Meanwhile, Mansfield recruitment agency Fresh Start Recruitment is helping former Savanna Rags employees to find new career options.

Posting on its Facebook page, FSR said: “We are very saddened to hear the news of our client Savanna Rags International Ltd over the weekend.

“Fresh Start Recruitment is reaching out to all employees this week and is open for additional support between 8am and 5pm.

“Today, Tuesday, we will be providing an open office for appointments for all Savanna Rags employees who require them and will discuss next steps for career options.

“We will also provide additional CV writing support for all those that require it.

“If you are in need of any support following employment after the devastating news, contact our team on 01623 676970 or alternatively email [email protected]