Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on Twitter that demolition work was due to commence at the Savanna Rags factory on Forest Road following the blaze at the weekend.

The fire broke out on Saturday and, at its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

The Savanna Rags factory on Forest Road in Mansfield is set to be demolished following the fire. Photo: NottsFire

NFRS tweeted: “The fire is mostly extinguished with firefighters turning over rubble to check for hot spots.

“One fire engine remained overnight to monitor the area.

"A joint fire and police investigation will begin once the area is safe.

“We are working with local authority partners to clear debris.

“The road remains closed and we are likely to be in the area for some time.

“Demolition work is due to commence on Forest Road where there is likely to be a significant dust cloud.

“We ask people to remain indoors as this happens, keeping windows and doors closed.