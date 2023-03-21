News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
2 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
3 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
3 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
4 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Fire-wrecked Mansfield factory to be demolished

A Mansfield factory destroyed by a huge fire at the weekend is to be demolished.

By John Smith
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:27 GMT- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on Twitter that demolition work was due to commence at the Savanna Rags factory on Forest Road following the blaze at the weekend.

The fire broke out on Saturday and, at its height, more than 100 firefighters from 16 crews across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dramatic drone footage shows extent of major fire at Savanna Rags in Mansfield
The Savanna Rags factory on Forest Road in Mansfield is set to be demolished following the fire. Photo: NottsFire
The Savanna Rags factory on Forest Road in Mansfield is set to be demolished following the fire. Photo: NottsFire
The Savanna Rags factory on Forest Road in Mansfield is set to be demolished following the fire. Photo: NottsFire
Most Popular

NFRS tweeted: “The fire is mostly extinguished with firefighters turning over rubble to check for hot spots.

“One fire engine remained overnight to monitor the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A joint fire and police investigation will begin once the area is safe.

“We are working with local authority partners to clear debris.

“The road remains closed and we are likely to be in the area for some time.

“Demolition work is due to commence on Forest Road where there is likely to be a significant dust cloud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We ask people to remain indoors as this happens, keeping windows and doors closed.

“Specialist contractors will be knocking on doors on Sandhurst Avenue, Forest Road, Bessemer drive and surrounding roads that have been impacted by the fire.”

MansfieldTwitterNottinghamshireDerbyshire