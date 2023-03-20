News you can trust since 1952
Pictures: Mansfield residents share photos of huge fire at Savanna Rags factory

Residents in Mansfield near the textile clothing factory – Savanna Rags – have shared photos of the blaze, as more than 100 firefighters tackled the factory fire over the weekend.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT

Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road, following an initial call on Saturday, March 18, at about 3.45pm.

Nearby homes were evacuated and electricity was shut off while the firefighting operation continued through the night.

Over the weekend, residents have shared video footage and photos of the fire – capturing plumes of smoke and flames from the factory site.

Here are some photos submitted to your Chad...

The aftermath of the fire at Savanna Rags, as fire crews remain on the scene at Forest Road.

1. Aftermath

The aftermath of the fire at Savanna Rags, as fire crews remain on the scene at Forest Road. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service

One resident captured the smoke with the use of an aerial drone.

2. From above

One resident captured the smoke with the use of an aerial drone. Photo: Patryk Olkiewicz

A view from Forest Road, on Saturday, March 18.

3. Forest Road

A view from Forest Road, on Saturday, March 18. Photo: Philip Mitchell

Various appliances from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were on the scene on Saturday, March 18.

4. Fire service

Various appliances from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were on the scene on Saturday, March 18. Photo: Philip Mitchel

