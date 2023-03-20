Pictures: Mansfield residents share photos of huge fire at Savanna Rags factory
Residents in Mansfield near the textile clothing factory – Savanna Rags – have shared photos of the blaze, as more than 100 firefighters tackled the factory fire over the weekend.
Firefighters spent more than 24 hours battling the blaze at Savanna Rags textiles recycling firm, off Nottingham Road, following an initial call on Saturday, March 18, at about 3.45pm.
Nearby homes were evacuated and electricity was shut off while the firefighting operation continued through the night.
Over the weekend, residents have shared video footage and photos of the fire – capturing plumes of smoke and flames from the factory site.
