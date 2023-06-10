News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby firefighters renew plea over campfires in hot weather after another blaze

Firefighters in Ashfield have repeated their warning about the risk of unattended campfires after being called to another blaze – preventing them responding to a more serious incident.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read

Crews were called to a blaze in Thieves Wood, near Ravenshead, on Thursday evening – just hours after a warning about wild fires ahead of this weekend’s hot weather.

However, firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were then called to a “fire in the open on Spider Wreck, Quarrydale” yesterday, June 9.

A firefighter extinguishes the blaze.A firefighter extinguishes the blaze.
A station spokesman said: “Firefighters found an unattended barbecue and still burning campfire. Stones in the area were recorded at 150C – these could have caused serious injury to someone.

“This unattended campfire could have easily had more serious consequences during this hot weather.

“The incident also kept the appliance from responding to a more serious incident in the area.

“Please do not make camp fires on sites that are not suitable.”

The unattended campfire.The unattended campfire.
