However, firefighters from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station were then called to a “fire in the open on Spider Wreck, Quarrydale” yesterday, June 9.

A firefighter extinguishes the blaze.

A station spokesman said: “Firefighters found an unattended barbecue and still burning campfire. Stones in the area were recorded at 150C – these could have caused serious injury to someone.

“This unattended campfire could have easily had more serious consequences during this hot weather.

“The incident also kept the appliance from responding to a more serious incident in the area.

“Please do not make camp fires on sites that are not suitable.”