News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit

Warm sunny spells expected this weekend in Mansfield - but weather warning is in place

This is the weather forecast for Mansfield this weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Today (Friday, June 9) will remain mostly cloudy and cool, with some warm sunny spells developing. Light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Cloud will spread back in from the North Sea overnight, with low cloud shrouding the coasts and hills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staying dry throughout, with perhaps some clear spells further south and west. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Cloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekendCloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekend
Cloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekend
Most Popular

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 10) will have a cloudy start for many, although the cloud will burn back towards coastal districts, where it will remain cloudy and cool throughout.

Dry, with sunny spells elsewhere. Very warm. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

It will turn more unsettled Sunday and Monday, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, locally heavy and thundery at times.

Read More
Police identify human remains as Pinxton man
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms by the Met Office, as a plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.

The warning, covering Wales and a large area of southern and central England, is in place from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday.

The warning highlights potential disruption to travel, the chance of power cuts and the possibility of very localised flooding from the heaviest showers.

Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Although a plume of warm air will bring temperatures up to around 30°C in some parts of England, it brings with it the risk of some impactful thunderstorms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The general focus area for Saturday has become better defined over the past 24 hours, which has resulted in sufficient confidence to issue a ‘Very Low Likelihood’ Yellow Thunderstorm Warning.”

Related topics:MansfieldMet OfficeNorth SeaEnglandWales