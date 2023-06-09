Warm sunny spells expected this weekend in Mansfield - but weather warning is in place

Today (Friday, June 9) will remain mostly cloudy and cool, with some warm sunny spells developing. Light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Cloud will spread back in from the North Sea overnight, with low cloud shrouding the coasts and hills.

Staying dry throughout, with perhaps some clear spells further south and west. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Cloudy with warm and sunny spells is the weather forecast for this weekend

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 10) will have a cloudy start for many, although the cloud will burn back towards coastal districts, where it will remain cloudy and cool throughout.

Dry, with sunny spells elsewhere. Very warm. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

It will turn more unsettled Sunday and Monday, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, locally heavy and thundery at times.

However a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms by the Met Office, as a plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.

The warning, covering Wales and a large area of southern and central England, is in place from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday.

The warning highlights potential disruption to travel, the chance of power cuts and the possibility of very localised flooding from the heaviest showers.

Dan Harris, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Although a plume of warm air will bring temperatures up to around 30°C in some parts of England, it brings with it the risk of some impactful thunderstorms.

