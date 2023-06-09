News you can trust since 1952
Crews called to Mansfield grass blaze within hours of issuing wild fires warning

Firefighters were called to a blaze in woodland near Mansfield.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station attended the fire in Thieves Wood, between Mansfield and Harlow Wood.

The call came just hours after Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service had issued a warning about wild fires.

The service spoke out with hot weekend temperatures predicted.

A firefighter in action in Thieves Wood.
A firefighter in action in Thieves Wood.
June is Outdoor Fire Safety Month and NFRS issued a reminder to be fire aware after the Met Office predicted temperatures in the high 20s this weekend.

The message was reiterated by Ashfield crews after yesterday’s call.

A station spokesman said: “Most fires in the open can be prevented by following some simple steps – flames aren’t games.”

Fire crews at the scene.
Fire crews at the scene.

Advice includes:

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows;

Make sure cigarettes are put out properly;

Take your rubbish home or put in a nearby bin;

A fire appliance in the sunshine at the scene.
A fire appliance in the sunshine at the scene.

Don’t leave glass bottles lying on the ground. Sunlight shining through glass can start a fire;

Avoid using open fires in the countryside;

If you’re enjoying the outdoors, don’t use a disposable barbecue – if left smouldering it can easily set fire to the ground and spread.

