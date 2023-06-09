Crews called to Mansfield grass blaze within hours of issuing wild fires warning
Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station attended the fire in Thieves Wood, between Mansfield and Harlow Wood.
The call came just hours after Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service had issued a warning about wild fires.
June is Outdoor Fire Safety Month and NFRS issued a reminder to be fire aware after the Met Office predicted temperatures in the high 20s this weekend.
The message was reiterated by Ashfield crews after yesterday’s call.
A station spokesman said: “Most fires in the open can be prevented by following some simple steps – flames aren’t games.”
READ MORE: Staff announce closure of Sutton card at the end of the month
Advice includes:
Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows;
Make sure cigarettes are put out properly;
Take your rubbish home or put in a nearby bin;
Don’t leave glass bottles lying on the ground. Sunlight shining through glass can start a fire;
Avoid using open fires in the countryside;
If you’re enjoying the outdoors, don’t use a disposable barbecue – if left smouldering it can easily set fire to the ground and spread.