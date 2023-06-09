Crews called to Mansfield grass blaze within hours of issuing wild fires warning

Crews from Kirkby’s Ashfield Fire Station attended the fire in Thieves Wood, between Mansfield and Harlow Wood.

The call came just hours after Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service had issued a warning about wild fires.

A firefighter in action in Thieves Wood.

The message was reiterated by Ashfield crews after yesterday’s call.

A station spokesman said: “Most fires in the open can be prevented by following some simple steps – flames aren’t games.”

Fire crews at the scene.

Advice includes:

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows;

Make sure cigarettes are put out properly;

Take your rubbish home or put in a nearby bin;

A fire appliance in the sunshine at the scene.

Don’t leave glass bottles lying on the ground. Sunlight shining through glass can start a fire;

Avoid using open fires in the countryside;