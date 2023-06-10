Crews from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station were called to the incident on Saturday, June 10.

An Ashfield station spokesman said: “Several tons of recycling items were on fire and extinguished using two hose-reel jets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cause was suspected to be a disposable e-cig. If you use anything with lithium batteries or button batteries please do not dispose them in your recycling bin.”

A fire appliance in the sunshine.