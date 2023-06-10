News you can trust since 1952
Disposable e-cig blamed for Mansfield recycling centre fire

Firefighters believe a disposable e-cigarette caused a fire at a recycling centre in Forest Town.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station were called to the incident on Saturday, June 10.

An Ashfield station spokesman said: “Several tons of recycling items were on fire and extinguished using two hose-reel jets.

“The cause was suspected to be a disposable e-cig. If you use anything with lithium batteries or button batteries please do not dispose them in your recycling bin.”

For advice on safe disposal of batteries, see shorturl.at/amsNT

