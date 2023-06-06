News you can trust since 1952
Investigation to be launched after Mansfield store destroyed by fire

An investigation is to be launched after a Mansfield town centre supermarket was devastated by fire.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

Two crews remain at the scene on Clumber Street this morning, dampening down, following the large blaze overnight.

Crews were called to Bolek I Lolek, at about midnight, with town centre roads, including the inner ring road, closed at the height of the firefighting operation.

The “Polish, Romanian and Slovakian supermarket”, which sold English and Eastern European goods, only opened in autumn last year.

However, the building has been badly damaged by the fire, with the roof having collapsed.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said a structural engineer was on site this morning, with the fire investigation due to get under way at 10.30am.

At its height, five pumps, including from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield station, were in attendance at the blaze, alongside the aerial ladder platform.

Pictures: Firefighters tackle major blaze at Mansfield town centre supermarket
The supermarket has been gutted by fire.The supermarket has been gutted by fire.
The 20 metres by 20m commercial building, close to Club Lexi’s, was formerly home to Prosec Security Services.

The spokesman said: “Crews will remain on scene this morning to continue dampening down the fire. Please avoid the area if possible.”

It is the third major blaze at commercial premises in Mansfield in a matter of weeks.

A fire at the building housing Frank Innes sales and letting agents, on the corner of Queen Street and Market Street, on Tuesday, March 14, was later ruled as accidental.

Just a few days later, on Saturday, March 18, a huge fire broke out at textiles recycling firm Savannah Rags. Crews spent more than 24 hours dealing with the fire.

