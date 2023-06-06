Two crews remain at the scene on Clumber Street this morning, dampening down, following the large blaze overnight.

Crews were called to Bolek I Lolek, at about midnight, with town centre roads, including the inner ring road, closed at the height of the firefighting operation.

The “Polish, Romanian and Slovakian supermarket”, which sold English and Eastern European goods, only opened in autumn last year.

However, the building has been badly damaged by the fire, with the roof having collapsed.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said a structural engineer was on site this morning, with the fire investigation due to get under way at 10.30am.

At its height, five pumps, including from Mansfield and Kirkby’s Ashfield station, were in attendance at the blaze, alongside the aerial ladder platform.

The supermarket has been gutted by fire.

The 20 metres by 20m commercial building, close to Club Lexi’s, was formerly home to Prosec Security Services.

The spokesman said: “Crews will remain on scene this morning to continue dampening down the fire. Please avoid the area if possible.”

It is the third major blaze at commercial premises in Mansfield in a matter of weeks.

