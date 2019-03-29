Diabetes truck to test Mansfield's health levels

Diabetes testing trucks will be targeting shoppers in Mansfield in a bid to catch the condition early.

Shoppers at Tesco, on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, will have the chance to

Tesco, on Oak Tree Lane.

Shoppers will be given the chance to complete the Diabetes UK risk tool and if it shows ‘high risk’ then they will be offered a finger-prick blood test and advised to contact their GP.

According to Diabetes UK, more people than ever are at risk of type 2 diabetes and if nothing changes, "more than five million people will have diabetes in the UK by 2025".

The roadshow has been planned as part of national ‘diabetes prevention week’ which kicks off next week from April 1-7.

A further four information events have been arranged to raise general awareness of diabetes to our communities, without the trucks.

They will take place locally at The Hive, Four Seasons, Mansfield from 10am on April 1, and one at Idlewells Sutton, on Friday, April 5.

Dr James Hopkinson, Nottinghamshire GP, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, kidney disease and foot amputations and doubles your risk of heart attacks and strokes.

"Whilst Type 1 cannot be prevented and is not linked to lifestyle, Type 2 is largely preventable through lifestyle changes.”

Speaking on the initiative Hanif Pathan, Silver Star Charity director said: "We are proud to be part of such an important week in the diabetes calendar.

"We are looking forward to meeting local people and guiding them in the right direction if we discover they are at risk of diabetes.”

