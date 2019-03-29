Abigail Leatherland jailed for allowing the death of Mansfield toddler

A former Mansfield mum has been jailed for three and a half years in relation to the death of baby Eve Leatherland.

Abigail Leatherland, 26, formerly of Mansfield, has faced trial at Truro Crown Court in Cornwall alongside her ex-partner Tom Curd for the death of 22-month-old Eve.

Abigail Leatherland.

She was jailed for allowing or causing the death of a child.

Curd, who was convicted of murder yesterday, will face life in prison to serve a minimum 20 years, and will be on licence for the rest of his life if and when he is released.

Leatherland also faced murder charges alongside Curd, as well as charges of manslaughter by gross negligence.

However the murder charges were dropped midway through the trial, with the jury placing the blame firmly at the feet of Curd.

Thomas Curd is jailed for 20 years minimum.

Leatherland was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Addressing Leatherland, Mrs Justice May said: “You didn’t cause Eve’s death but allowed it to happen. I can’t find that it is a momentary of brief lapse.

“Multiple incidents of serious violence were inflicted by Curd and to cause them he must have used significant force.

“You (Leatherland) did not take any steps to protect Eve.

Leatherland and Curd.

“I do believe you weren’t aware of the risk caused by Thomas Curd and up to that week you cared for your children and they were both happy and healthy.

"I bear in mind your remorse and the greatest punishment will be that you failed your daughter when she needed you and had you acted she’d still be alive.”

Addressing Curd, she added: “You wilfully failed Eve over and over again. You assaulted her and gave her codeine.

"For much of the time during her final days Eve was lying on a dirty mattress with no cover. It was a bleak, disorientating and comfortless way for her to go.”

Eve Leatherland.

Eve Leatherland.

Truro Crown Court heard Eve Leatherland was beaten, poisoned and left to die, with the toddler having been administered "enough codeine to kill an adult" and found with 12 rib fractures and two skull fractures caused in the days leading up to her death in October 2017.

Leatherland, 26, formerly of Mansfield, and Curd were initially charged with murder, manslaughter by gross negligence and allowing or causing the death of a child.

Yesterday a jury found Curd guilty of murder and Leatherland guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, but not guilty of manslaughter.

Throughout the course of the three week trial the jury was told how Curd repeatedly beat Eve, fracturing her ribs and skull and lacerating her liver.

The injuries were inflicted on at least two separate occasions, some of Eve’s bones being re-fractured in identical places as they began to heal.

In a bid to mask the pain Eve was in and hide the injuries he had caused Curd then administered Eve with a dose of codeine, however he miscalculated the amount and eventually caused Eve the overdose that would eventually cost her life.

Eve was eventually airlifted to hospital but it was too late, medical experts stating their belief that she had been dead for some hours prior to her arrival.

The prosecution said that although they were in no doubt that Curd beat Eve and gave her the codeine, Leatherland failed in her duty of care by not seeking medical assistance sooner as Eve’s condition deteriorated.

Leatherland had said that she had no idea of Eve’s suffering at the hands of her boyfriend of a few months and put her drowsiness down to a viral infection, but the jury ruled that she must have been at least partly aware of what was going on.

