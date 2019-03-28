Latest reports from Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Who from Mansfield, Ashfield and surrounding areas has been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

See below:

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

MOTORING



Bethany Cook, 22, of Mandalay Road, Mansfield, drove a car with no licence or insurance while having 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35. She was bannedfrom driving for 18 months and fined £276 with £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Hanson, 20, of Dorothy Drive, Forest Town, drove a car with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35. He was fined £310 with £31 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Mark Matthew Winfield, 38, of Teversal Avenue, Mansfield, took a motor vehicle without consent before driving it without a valid licence or insurance policy. He then damaged a police cell before assaulting a police officer. He was jailed for a total of 25 weeks.

Anthony Baker, 46, of Paling Crescent, drove a car with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 26 months, must complete a 31 day rehabilitation course, must complete 80 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Alisha Fritchley, 21, of School Close, Alfreton, drove a car with 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35. She was banned from driving for 20 months fined £120 with £30 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Kristiana Stelpe, 20, of Bonington Road, Mansfield, drove a car with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35. She was fined £120 with £30 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Neal Widdowson, 29, of Kitchener Drive, Mansfield, drove a car without a licence or valid policy of insurance. He was banned from driving for six months and fined £400 with £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

DRUGS



Jordan Jackson, 20, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Ben Sage, 30, of Blake Crescent, Mansfield, had on his possession a quantity of mamba, a class B drug. He was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Cameron Green, 25, of Willow Crescent, Sutton, had on his possession a quantity of mamba, crack cocaine and heroin, class B and class A drugs respectively. He was fined £100 with £30 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Darren Frost, 31, of no fixed address, had on his possession a quantity of mamba, a class B drug, and also damaged cables and plastics belonging to Ashfield District Council. He was fined £80 with costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

THEFT



Cameron Hawkes, 18, of Ilion Street, Mansfield, stole money to the value of £100 from a resident in Toothill Lane car park. A community order was made, requiring 60 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation, £50 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Jamie Harris, 30, of Farmilo Crescent, Mansfield, attempted to interfere with two motor vehicles with the intention to steal items. He also stole a Dyson vacuum cleaner from B&M Bargains to the value of £99. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months, with a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Farrell, 42, of HMP Doncaster, stole razors from Boots in Mansfield to the value of £1,499.98. He was committed to prison for eight weeks, with a surcharge of £115.

Kieron Mullin, 38, of no fixed address, entered a property in New Street, Sutton, and stole cash and a PlayStation 4 console to the value of £1,523.98. He also stole the bank cards from two people and unlawfully used them to buy cigarettes, scratch cards and a hoover. He also stole children’s toys to an unknown value from ASDA in Sutton. He has been jailed for 42 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Adam Rowley, 37, of Lawrence Avenue, Kirkby, stole champagne from Tesco in Mansfield to the value of £170. He also stole two vacuum cleaners to the value of £138.99 from B&M in Sutton. He also stole two turkeys and three bottles of alcohol from Co-op in Bakewell, to the value of £120. He committed these offences while on conditional discharge for previous offences. He was jailed for eight months, with compensation totalling £540.

Mclaren Hoult, 20, of Manvers View, Boughton, stole hair straighteners to the value of £25 belonging to a woman. A community order requiring rehabilitation activity was issued, and he was ordered to pay compensation of £85 and an £85 surcharge.

Jason Morley, 18, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, attempted to steal items from a vehicle in Sutton. He also stole a bank card from a woman in Sutton and attempted to use it for his own gain. A community order was issued requiring curfew monitoring, for six weeks from March 20. He was also ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Martin Toon, 27, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, stole laundry products from a service station in Huthwaite. He also stole laundry products from Tesco in Sutton to the value of £26.50, among other items. A community order was issued requiring drug rehabilitation, for six months. He was also ordered to pay compensation totalling £122.27.

VIOLENCE

Vanessa Robinson, 49, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, assaulted a woman by beating her. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months, with £200 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Kikolaj Michailovskij, 29, of Victoria Street, Mansfield, assaulted a woman in Sutton by beating her. He was fined £432 with £200 costs and a £43 surcharge.

Heather Eaton, 41, of Morven Terrace, Warsop, assaulted a police officer by beating him. She was fined £342, with £85 costs, a £34 surcharge and compensation of £100.

Jake Gregory, 26, of Mayhall Avenue, Mansfield, assaulted a woman in Mansfield Woodhouse by beating her. He was committed to prison for ten weeks suspended for 12 months, with a surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

Dumitru Rosu, 42, of Goldsmith Street, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. He was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and a restraining order was issued. He was also ordered to pay £85 and a £115 surcharge.



MISCELLANEOUS

Thomas Leech, 26, of Buckland Close, Sutton, was drunk and disorderly in Mansfield town centre. He was fined £140 with £30 and an £85 surcharge.

Robert Downer, 34, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence, which was was imposed in 2018. He was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years.

Niki Hammond, 19, of Eakring Court, Mansfield, failed to comply with a community order issued by Mansfield Magistrates’ court in January 2019, for thefts which took place in August 2018. She was ordered to pay £60 costs and issued a community order, which requires rehabilitation activity.