Extra police in Kirkby after two boys, 14, approached by man

Nottinghamshire Police has said there will be extra police in Kirkby after two 14-year-old boys were approached by a man.

The boys were reportedly approached on Central Avenue, Kirkby, at around 7.45pm yesterday Wednesday, March 27.

Central Avenue, Kirkby

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report that two 14-year-old boys were approached by a man.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of what occurred.

“We’ve received no further reports of a similar nature however there will be extra officers on patrol to reassure the local community.”