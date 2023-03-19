Residents return home as drone footage shows extent of damage after major fire at Savanna Rags

Police said residents on Sandhurst Avenue and Forest can return home after a number of homes were evacuated yesterday, March 18, as firefighters tackled the major blaze at Savanna Rags.

Residents on Bessemer Drive “are now able to return to their homes on foot”.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Those living on Bessemer Drive will only be able to access their homes via the back pedestrian entrance through Clifford Street. This is due to debris being in the road and a building collapse at the scene.

This still, from drone footage shot by Ian Baker, shows the extent of the damage at Savanna Rags.

“Residents are advised they will not be able to get into their vehicles and drive on Bessemer Drive due to these circumstances.

“Those returning to their properties are asked to please keep all doors and windows closed. Residents are also advised to not go into their gardens due to smoke and debris and concern about potentially hazardous materials.”

Police have thanks residents for their “support and understanding”.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service's incident command support unit at the scene of the fire.

Insp Katie Eustace, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank everyone affected by this fire for their patience as we understand how scary and upsetting an incident like this can be for everyone involved, so I want to say thank you to everyone who has worked with us and stayed away throughout yesterday and today.

“Thank you for your support and understanding.

“Our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service remain on scene.

“Officers will continue to be in the area so please do speak to them if you have any queries as you return to your homes.”

Police and fire vehicles at the scene today.

The incident remains under investigatio and Forest Road will remain shut at the junction of Sandhurst avenue and Nottingham Road while the investigation continues.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre was opened as a “place of safety” for those affected by the blaze, but will now close with residents returning home.

Savanna Rags has announced it is ceasing operations “with immediate effect” – drone footage filmed by Ian Baker today shows most of the site destroyed.

Fire crews were initially called shortly before 3.50pm yesterday.

Roads have been closed while firefighters deal with the aftermath.

Nearby homes were evacuated and electricty shut off while the firefighting operation continued through the night