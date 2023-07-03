Insp Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield district commander.

Nottinghamshire Police said reports of both offences fell 96 per cent during the course of a targeted six-month campaign on Oak Tree. The new figures also show an 80 per cent fall in motorcycle thefts when compared to the six months to September 2022.

Launched in October, the Safer4All campaign – funded by cash from the office of Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner – focused on prevention and education as police joined forces with partners including Mansfield Council and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service to tackle anti-social behaviour and related crime, such as arson.

Safer4All focused on crime prevention – or target hardening – measures, such as the distribution of good quality bicycle locks, anti-theft kits for motorbikes, and a schools education programme.

Arson incidents had been the cause of particular concern, with the rate of offences almost doubling in the six months before the start of the campaign. In the six months since, only one offence has been reported.

Inspector Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “These kind of offences – and anti-social behaviour in general – can have a very significant impact on people’s quality of life.

“In this regard there is no such thing as a minor or less serious offence. So, if somebody’s motorbike is stolen or their bin is set on fire they can expect a very thorough police response.

“Prevention, however, is always better than cure so I am delighted these measures appear to be paying off.”

Mrs Henry said: “This action shows we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with residents and are tackling issues causing concern.

“I urge residents to keep reporting any crime and anti-social behaviour they experience so partners can continue to understand the issues and put resources in place to deal with them.”

Coun Angie Jackson, council joint portfolio holder for community safety, health and wellbeing, said: “We are aware arson is more likely to happen in the summer, so comparing the winter period against the summer period should be done with caution. That said, these results still represent a big improvement in crime reduction on Oak Tree and we are really encouraged by the success of this campaign.

“We hope it has improved the quality of life for residents there and is making the estate a better and safer place to live.”

Oak Tree is currently designated a priority neighbourhood for the council, local community safety partnership and neighbourhood policing team. These teams are implementing actions to improve the quality of life for residents.

The Safer4All funding is from a pot of £800,000 Mrs Henry has allocated to support crime prevention initiatives across Nottinghamshire until 2025.

