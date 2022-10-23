Day of action targets anti-social behaviour and truancy on Mansfield estate

Officers from the Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South safer neighbourhood team staged the event on the Oak Tree estate, focused on ‘engagement and enforcement within the community’.

Council staff from community safety, housing and youth services were also involved, alongside staff from both Oak Tree Primary School & Nursery and The Samworth Church Academy.

The teams conducted joint patrols looking at ways to tackle ongoing issues including anti-social behaviour, garden rubbish, and absenteeism from local schools, with notices served to tenants where the condition and state of properties needed to improve.

The team on the day of action.

One man was arrested on recall to prison, while officers spoke to young people absent from school with no reason identified and the mobile youth bus was parked in the car park at Tesco, to engage with young people in the area.

A police team spokesman said: “The day was very successful, with partners working well together to tackle ongoing issues and conducting excellent community engagement.”