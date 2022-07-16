Fire crews were attacked with golf balls while battling Mansfield blaze

Crews spent over three hours tackling the blaze after being called out around 7pm yesterday (Friday).

However a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson says while battling the flames crews were attacked with golf balls.

The spokesman added: “This is unacceptable and we ask anyone with information to contact @nottspolice 101.”

Seven fire engines and two waters from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire fire and rescue services were in attendance during last evening’s fire – an arson attack.

Area Manager Andy Macey said: "Deliberate fires put lives at risk and take our fire engines away from dealing with other life-threatening incidents.

"With the extreme weather we are already dealing with more incidents than normal, and deliberate fire starting needlessly ties up our resources.

"Attacks on our crews as they go about their job are completely unacceptable and we will be working with our police colleagues to identify those responsible.

"I ask anyone with information to come forward to the police."