More CCTV and lighting planned for Oak Tree area of Mansfield

Plans have been revealed to increase lighting and CCTV coverage of the Oak Tree estate in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read

The plans are to replace current lighting poles in four locations around the area and replace them with eight-metre poles which will hold both a light and CCTV camera.

The four proposed locations are a public pathway behind Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Roston Close, a pathway next to Oak Tree play area off Mappleton Drive, the intersection of pathways on parkland between Burbage Court and Morton Close and the corner of a junction of Edale Road and Jubilee Way North.

The light on the junction of Edale Road and Jubilee Way North is one of the site being earmarked for an upgradeThe light on the junction of Edale Road and Jubilee Way North is one of the site being earmarked for an upgrade
The planning application states: “It is proposed to install a series of lighting in the Oak Tree area locations to improve lighting and attach CCTV cameras to improve community safety.”

The proposals are from Mansfield Council and will be submitted to Nottinghamshire Council.

To view the plans, or comment on them, visit bit.ly/3r8gfBy

