The plans are to replace current lighting poles in four locations around the area and replace them with eight-metre poles which will hold both a light and CCTV camera.

The four proposed locations are a public pathway behind Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Roston Close, a pathway next to Oak Tree play area off Mappleton Drive, the intersection of pathways on parkland between Burbage Court and Morton Close and the corner of a junction of Edale Road and Jubilee Way North.

The light on the junction of Edale Road and Jubilee Way North is one of the site being earmarked for an upgrade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application states: “It is proposed to install a series of lighting in the Oak Tree area locations to improve lighting and attach CCTV cameras to improve community safety.”

The proposals are from Mansfield Council and will be submitted to Nottinghamshire Council.