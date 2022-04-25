Call for action on Mansfield council estate where residents are 'genuinely terrified daily'

A view of Jubilee Way North in Mansfield.

The concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous for their safety, added that incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity on the Oak Tree Estate are “out of control”.

They said: “It’s getting dangerous to live up here right now. People are genuinely terrified.

“There’s theft – bikes being stolen from outside people’s houses and sheds. The thieves so brazen just walking onto people’s gardens and taking whatever they like.

Oak Tree Estate in Mansfield. The sign reads: 'Neighbourhood of the year, 2009'.

“There’s intimidation from youths hanging around in groups, wearing balaclavas and carrying bats.

“You can literally just see their eyes – no wonder people are terrified. I’m not joking when I say the youngest member is seven years old. Who on earth is buying these young children a balaclava?

“It’s out of control now."

The resident also alleged there is frequent arson and drug use on the estate, along with other sinister incidents.

They said: “I heard of a young girl who was walking down Jubilee Way and one of these youths actually went up to her and tried to set fire to her hair.

“That could have permanently disfigured her and caused life-changing injuries.

“They’re also smoking cannabis out in the streets and carrying weapons. I know someone who was out for a walk and discovered a machete – and police have also removed air rifles from them as well.

“The amount of fires up here is unbelievable. There seems to be a fire every other day on the heathland in the middle of the estate.

“Basically, things are getting reported literally on a daily basis but there seems to be no real repercussions.

“And those responsible are proud of the fact they’re getting away with their behaviour.”

A number of shops in the area, the resident alleged, are having to keep doors locked when there are no customers inside. And many residents are reportedly too afraid to leave home by themselves.

They added: “It’s scary. It’s really scary. I know many young children who are petrified to leave the house.

“I know someone who has left the estate because of how scared they were.

“Elderly people are scared to go out. It seems everyone you speak to has had an encounter with them.

“It’s not just a case of kids will be kids – not when they’re carrying weapons. We’re fully living in fear now.”

The resident is calling for authorities to take notice and help clamp down on the anti-social behaviour and crime once and for all.

“Someone needs to take action because we are literally living in a tinder box,” the resident said.

“This estate is going to explode and it’s going to take someone getting killed for something to be done.

“We’re not asking for money to be thrown at the estate, that’s not what’s needed.

“We’re asking for a plan to be put into place and reassurance to be given that these individuals are not going to keep getting away with this.

“We need tougher penalties for them – at the moment they’re not seeing any consequences.