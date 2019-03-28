Tom Curd found guilty of murdering Mansfield toddler Eve Leatherland

A man has been found guilty of murdering a Mansfield toddler at the Cornwall home he shared with the child’s mother.

Truro Crown Court heard Eve Leatherland was beaten, poisoned and left to die.

Tom Curd.

Her mother Abigail Leatherland, 26, formerly of Liskeard, her former partner Tom Curd, 31, from Watford, were both initially charged with murder.

Part-way through the trial, held at Truro Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the murder charge against Leatherland.

During the two-and-a-half week trial, the jury heard that Eve had been repeatedly beaten.

She suffered multiple rib fractures and two fractures to her skull in the days prior to her death.

Eve Leatherland.

She died after being given a fatal dose of the drug Codeine, which the prosecution said Curd administered to the child in a bid to hide the injuries he had inflicted.

Today, after just a few hours of deliberations, Tom Curd was found guilty of murder.

Leatherland was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child. She was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

The pair will be sentenced on Friday morning (March 29).

