Canadian multinational fast food restaurant chain Tim Hortons is opening at the Stockwell Gateway development on Thursday, July 14 – with free breakfast promised to the first 100 guests.

And VIP guests were given a sneak preview of Tim Hortons.

New restaurants at Stockwell Gateway, Mansfield town centre

The eatery, started by the Canadian ice hockey player Miles Gilbert ‘Tim’ Horton in 1964, is famous for its coffee, doughnuts, and fast food favourites, having first arrived in the UK in 2017.

Claire Lawrence, of Mansfield, who attended the VIP open day, said: “I have family in Canada. It is huge over there.

“It is great to have one in our town too.

“It is definitely more laid back than typical fast food restaurants, and it is perfect for chilling out over a yummy meal with the family.

Staff members, Shannon Burgess, Sangam Kolokkar and Satpal Chauhan are all smiles at the VIP event.

“You can also grab a coffee and a doughnut with your laptop too. It is that sort of place.”

The restaurant offered VIPs, who won competitions or were directly invited to the pre-opening, a chance to eat a meal of their choice for free.

Hinal Patel, Tim Hortons recruitment and events manager, said: “Food-wise, we have a big menu. Our best-selling drink is French vanilla latte.

The private event saw hundreds of people attend.

“The crispy chicken range is one of our best selling foods. We have recently launched a nacho chilli cheeseburger range.

“One thing that makes our brand unique is that all food is freshly baked.

“Nothing is fried. For the halal community, we also offer halal chicken – there is no cross-contamination.

“Everything is cooked in separate pot holes.”

Shannon Burgess, a supervisor at the new restaurant, said: “I think it is important to be proud of where you work and I’m very proud to work at Tim Hortons, where I know it is going to do great for all kinds of people.”