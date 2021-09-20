Work starts on landmark Mansfield development to bring hotel, Taco Bell, Tim Horton's and Domino's to town centre

From left, ARBA's Richard Burns, Daryl McGreade from Mansfield business improvement district, Tanbry Construction's Rob Bryant and Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor.

Tanbry Construction has begun phase one of the £12 million Stockwell Gateway development which will eventually see a hotel and three restaurants on the site of the old Mansfield bus station.

Initial work includes clearing existing surfaces where the restaurants will be sited, as well as excavating foundations for the steelwork.

Tanbry, of The Broadway, Mansfield town centre, has begun work after winning the tender for the scheme from Mansfield-based ARBA Property Group, which is driving the project.

An artist's impression of how the completed development will look.

Richard Burns, ARBA managing director, said: “There has been a lot of work into getting to the starting line with this project, which should prove to be a superb place for Mansfield.

“The world of construction is very different these days, with rising costs and supply chain issues, but we have worked hard on getting everything in place and are delighted work has started.”

It is expected that the restaurants will be handed over to the occupiers – previously announced as Taco Bell, Tim Hortons, and Domino’s – to carry out internal fit-outs by spring after the scheme to transform the site was given the green light by Mansfield Council’s planning committee in November.

An artist's impression of the hotel planned for Stockwell Gate North as part of the £12 million regeneration in Mansfield.

Catalyst

The plans also include car parking spaces, pedestrian access to the existing Walkden Street car park and revamped pedestrian links to the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The scheme has been a long time coming, with the site being identified for development back in 2009, in Mansfield Council’s 10-year plan Creating a City Centre for Mansfield, before consultants were tasked with examining the site’s potential in 2013.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “The redevelopment of this key site will be a catalyst for Mansfield's future growth and investment.

“The hotel and eateries will be instrumental in increasing the number of visitors to the town centre and the time and money they spend here for the benefit of our economy.

“Recent times have been tough for everyone, including the construction sector, and it's great to see work get under way.”

Calculations show up to about 140 jobs will be created by the project, which is forecast to inject £5 million into the Mansfield economy every year.