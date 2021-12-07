Eight-year-old Nate Guy had the surprise of his life after being asked to switch on the Christmas Lights last week.

The youngster was the guest of honour at the Annual Christmas Light Switch On at Taylor Transport International’s depot on Common Road in Huthwaite.

Usually carried out by the company’s family or staff, the honour was given to young Nate to flick the switch. after the owner heard about his accident during the summer holidays where he fractured his femur at a trampoline park.

Nate met with Santa and was given a ride in a Taylor's truck

Alan Taylor, director of Taylor’s Transport, said “We always turn the Christmas lights on but it was great to have Nate as our guest of honour.

"We heard about Nate, being local to the company, and decided it would be nice for him to switch on the lights and for Santa to pay him a visit,

"It’s so good to see him making a great recovery”.

The Woodland View School pupil was rushed to hospital after his accident and spent the next 12 days in hospital, some of which was spent on his own due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mum Kim and dad Dean had to alternate seeing him as they were only allowed to visit individually due to the hospital’s visiting guidelines.

Nate left hospital in a wheelchair and spent the next eight gruelling weeks in bed, not allowed to put weight on his leg, before beginning physical therapy to regain his mobility.

He has a metal rod in his right leg that will be removed next year, in the meantime he has just returned to school and has begun walking again.

Mum Kim said “It has been such a lovely evening and a kind gesture for Taylor’s Transport to do this for Nate, such a lovely thing to do”.

The excitement of switching the lights on went one further.

Santa Claus was waiting for Nate with some presents, and his evening ended by being taken on a passenger ride in a Taylor’s truck.

