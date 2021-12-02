It's Merry Christmas from the Santa's Sleigh tour of Sutton Rotary Club as it prepares to pass through the streets of the town.

And we have pieced together the full schedule for the two towns, as well as places such as Bilsthorpe, Rainworth, Edwinstowe, Ollerton and Clipstone, to make sure you and your family don’t miss out.

The idea behind the fundraising initiative is for Santa to tour local areas on his sleigh, spreading Christmas cheer among children. At the same time, he collects generous financial donations from mums and dads to give to local good causes.

The tours in Mansfield and Sutton are run by the town’s respective Rotary Clubs, while the Edwinstowe and Dukeries Lions Club drives Santa’s sleigh in its patch.

The fundraising Santa's Sleigh tours, run by the Rotary Clubs of Mansfield and Sutton, have been a long-standing Christmas tradition and have generated thousands of pounds for local good causes.

A spokesman for Mansfield Rotary Club said: “We would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous support for our 2021 sleigh fundraising events.

"Without your support year after year, local charities and good causes would lose a valuable resource in helping them to the great deeds they achieve every day.

"We look forward to seeing you at one of our venues and hope you will donate to support those in need in our town. What is raised in Mansfield stays in Mansfield.”

The dates and venues for Santa’s Sleigh’s house-to-house collections in Mansfield are:

Wednesday, December 8 (6 pm to 8 pm) - Briar Lane;

Thursday, December 9 (6 pm to 8 pm) – Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Wednesday, December 15 (6 pm to 8 pm) – Westfield Lane;

Thursday, December 16 (6 pm to 8 pm) - Big Barn Lane.

In addition, Santa’s Sleigh will be visiting these supermarkets:

Wednesday, December 15 (1 pm to 5 pm) – Tesco, Oak Tree Lane;

Thursday, December 16 (11 am to 5 pm) – Morrisons, Sutton Road;

Friday, December 17 (11 am to 5 pm) – Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road;

Saturday, December 18 (1 pm to 5 pm) – Tesco, Oak Tree Lane;

Sunday, December 19 (10 am to 2 pm) – Aldi, Southwell Road;

Monday, December 20 (10 am to 5 pm) – Aldi, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Thursday, December 23 (1 pm to 7 pm) – Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road.

The tour will also be spending all day in Mansfield town centre on Saturday, December 11 (9.45 am to 4.15 pm).

Meanwhile, the Santa’s Sleigh Tour in Sutton is already under way. It visited Stanton Hill last night and has the Leamington area on its radar tonight (Thursday).

However, a mammoth operation is set to continue until Wednesday, December 22. Here is the full list of dates and streets to be visited:

Friday, December 3 (6 pm to 8 pm) – FARNDON (Quarrydale Road, Quarrydale Avenue, Shaw Croft, Dales Avenue, Sywell Close; Overstone Close, Abington Avenue, Farndale Road, Rufford Close, Chatsworth Close, Anslow Avenue, Farndale Close, Lindholme Way, Roger Close, Beechdale Avenue, Olive Court, Beechdale Crescent.

Monday, December 6 (6 pm to 8 pm) – TOWN CENTRE (Church Street, Tiutchfield Avenue, Brook Street, Willowbridge Lane, Dovedale Avenue, Bonser Gardens, Garside Avenue, Stevenson Crescent, Beeley Avenue, Craster Street, Bank Avenue, Corene Avenue, Leopold Street, Cowpasture Lane, Tudor Street, Stuart Street, Sherwood Road.

Tuesday, December 7 (6 pm to 8 pm) – EASTFIELD SIDE (Upper Mill Street, new properties on Unwin Road, Tom Stimpson Way/Chapel Street, Polly Leys, Merlin Court, Fairfield Road, Sandown Road, Lucknow Drive, Brookdale Road, Grove Road, Garden Lane, Lawn Road, Peel Street, Charles Street, Hibbert Crescent, Tudsbury Terrace, Herne Street, Potter Street, Eastfield Side, Brown Crescent.

Thursday, December 9 (6 pm to 8 pm) – HILL CRESCENT (Lakeside View, Harriers Grove, Broadlands Close, Mansfield Road, Unwin Road, Ashcourt Gardens, Mason Street, Mansfield Road, Hill Crescent, Chaucer Crescent, Roosevelt Road, Prior Close, Skegby Road.

Friday, December 10 (6 pm to 8 pm) – DALESTORTH (Westdale Avenue, Litton Avenue, Dalestorth Road, Dalestorth Close, Dales Close, Cosgrove Avenue, Ashton Court, Grendon Way, Grafton Close, Welford Close, Bythorn Close.

Sunday, December 12 (4.30 pm to 7 pm) – SKEGBY HIGH TOR (Manor Road, Woodside, High Tor, Manor Road, Overdale Avenue, Greenland Road, Elder Street, Hazel Street, Beech Street, The Crescent, Barker Avenue, Healdswood Street, Oak Street.

Tuesday, December 14 (6 pm to 8 pm) – ASHFIELD ESTATE/ALFRETON ROAD END (Bluebell Wood Way, Grange Farm Close, Twinyards Close to end, back to Hill Top View, Woodlands Way, Blackthorn Way, Coalfields Close, Bloomer Wood View, Boarhill Grove, Coppice Croft, Primrose Way, Hedgerow Close, Blueberry Croft, Sunnycroft, Field View.

Wednesday, December 15 (6 pm to 8 pm) – ASHFIELD ESTATE/KIRKBY ROAD END (Longwood Drive, Rosings Court, Netherfield Grange, Pemberley Chase, Brandon Walk, Topaz Crescent, Sunstone Grove, Carnelian Drive, Amber Grove, Amethyst Drive, Lynton Drive, Rosedale Gardens, Roods Close, Lynton Drive, Meadowlark Close.

Thursday, December 16 (6 pm to 8 pm) – STATION ROAD/KIRKBY FOLLY ROAD (Willow Gardens, Riveraine Close, Maun Close, Mowlands Close, Vellus Court, Maun View Gardens, Cornmill Road, Oak Tree Close, Buckland Close, Glamis Close, Orchid Drive, Primrose Court, The Bluebells, Mabel Avenue.

Friday, December 17 (6 pm to 8 pm) – SUTTON JUNCTION (Kirkby Folly Road, Searby Road, Sotheby Avenue, Harby Avenue, Wellow Close, Emerald Close, Farndon Road, Roundhill Close, Weston Close, Leabrooks Avenue, Bleasby Crescent, Laxton Avenue, Kirkland Close.

Saturday, December 18 (6 pm to 8 pm) – HUTHWAITE ROAD (Columbia Avenue, Lindley Avenue, Ashleigh Avenue, Westbourne Road, Burton Road, Burton Close, Dunelm Close, Riley Avenue, Riley Close, Coulton’s Avenue, Coulton’s Close, Meadow Drive, Starr Avenue, Caton Close, Siddalls Drive, Parkway, Windsor Avenue.

Wednesday, December 22 (6 pm to 8 pm) – CARSIC (Carsic Road, Cowpes Close, Stanton Crescent, The Oval, Northwood Avenue, Brandreth Avenue, Brierley Road, Brookfield Avenue, Southwood Avenue, Caunt’s Crescent, St Mary’s Road, Westbourne Road.

The Santa’s Sleigh tour by the Edwinstowe and Dukeries Lions Club is already on the march. Here is the rest of its programme:

Friday, December 3 (5.45 pm to 8 pm) – Bilsthorpe.

Saturday, December 4 (3.45 pm to 5 pm) – Bilsthorpe.

Saturday, December 4 (5 pm to 7.30 pm) – Copper Beech pub, Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe.

Sunday, December 5 (4 pm to 8 pm) – Bilsthorpe.

Sunday, December 5 (11 am to 3 pm) – GymStarz community centre, Southwell Road East, Rainworth.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, December 7, 8, 9 and 10 (5.45 pm to 8 pm) – Edwinstowe

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, December 13, 14, 15 and 16 (5.45 pm to 8 pm) – Ollerton

Friday and Saturday, December 17 and 18 (9 am to 7 pm) – Tesco, Forest Road, Ollerton.

Sunday, December 19 (10 am to 4 pm) – Tesco, Forest Road, Ollerton.

Sunday, December 19 (11 am to 4 pm) – RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Edwinstowe.

Monday, December 20 (5.45 pm to 8 pm) – Ollerton.

Tuesday, December 21 (5.45 pm to 8 pm) – Clipstone.