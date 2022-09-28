MWarsop Parish Centre celebrates its 50th anniversary – as over 90 residents enjoy a social evening at the venue.

The centre, on Bishops Walk, Church Warsop, is run as a community facility by Warsop Parish Church.

It is based in the Grade II-listed Warsop Old Hall, known by residents as The Tudor Barn, which was renovated into a parish centre in 1972, although some parts of the building date back to 1360.

Pictured - Janice Crookes cutting the celebratory cake.

Over the years, the building has been run by volunteers, hosting community events, meetings and social gatherings, including weddings and parties.

And a social event, marking the centre’s 50th anniversary, saw more than 90 residents attend.

Speakers included original parish committee members Brian Bennett, Neil Turk and Tony Hague, who were involved in developing the site from a farm to the parish centre.

The Reverend Angela Fletcher, of Warsop Parish Church, spoke to guests about the centre’s history.

Over 90 residents came to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Keith Clayton, churchwarden, said: “We have so much history, it is great to celebrate that and share it with people from the parish.”

He said Old Warsop Society, Vibrant Warsop and Mercian Archeology services had been a great help to the church team, in uncovering the building’s history and preserving its heritage.

For the anniversary celebrations, Mary, Mr Clayton’s wife, prepared meals for guests, alongside fellow volunteers, Carole Barker and her daughter-in-law, Melissa Barker.

Mrs Clayton said: “We made supper as we celebrated 50 years of the centre being a part of the community.

“We had entertainment from Voices of the Vale, a local children’s choir and enjoyed talks from previous members and current supporters.

“It was a good opportunity to catch up with friends.

“It was a terrific success, with past volunteers and former rectors from across the country, from Doncaster and Norfolk – who had been members of our parish church in recent years.

“We even had a special 50th anniversary cake that was cut by Janice Crookes.