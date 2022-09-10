Warsop residents give cyclists a 'warm welcome' - as the Tour of Britain comes to town

Cyclists entered Warsop at 3pm on September 8 and were met by children, residents and community groups.

The race entered Warsop at Bowrings Transport on Windmill House Farm, cycling down Sherwood Street and turning onto the A60.

Cyclists then headed through Mansfield Woodhouse and Forest Town, finishing the race on Chesterfield Road, Mansfield.

Warsop and district U3A group are all smiles after decorating Mansfield Road with yarn as part of their 'Tour of Britain' display.

The Warsop and district U3A crafting group produced a crochet display along the route, including decorated bikes and railing toppers.

Children from Shaping Futures day nursery – from centres on Sherwood Street and Church Street, watched the race outside with staff.

Jessica Singehurse, deputy manager of Shaping Futures, said: “It is great to get the children involved with this event – as both sites are on the main route.

“The children have been decorating bikes and learning all about cycling in preparation.

School children from Birklands Primary School of Appleton Street, came along to watch the race.

“We have been part of the community for 20 years, so we always love being involved in activities and events like this.”

Vibrant Warsop – a community group, supporting projects across Warsop parish – was on Mansfield Road with the BMX club Warsop Wheelies.

Maddy Pritchard, director of Vibrant Warsop, said: “It was great to see so many people lining the streets and supporting the event.

Warsop Wheelies, a BMX club for all ages, were running cycling activities for children (and adults) on Mansfield Road.

“Warsop Wheelies did a great job entertaining children with track races. It was great to see.”

Coun Karen Hardy, of Warsop Parish Council, who watched the race alongside residents, said: “It was fantastic for the Tour of Britain to come through Warsop parish.

“There was a lovely atmosphere waiting for the cyclists to arrive.

“They were definitely given a warm Warsop welcome.”

Resident Tom Adams, pictured alongside wife, Yvette with young sons, Jack and Charlie.

Tom Adams, a Warsop resident, watched the race alongside his wife, Yvette, and sons Jack, aged six, and one-year-old Charlie.

Tom said: “As a massive cycling fan, it was amazing to see the teams racing through Warsop.

“The public turned out in huge crowds and it was just brilliant to see and hear, especially for the little ones.

“What a great occasion.

“I hope it inspires more people to get out on their bikes and cycle more.”