Staff and customers 'shell-shocked' as popular Sutton café faces sudden closure

Staff with 'Save Rumbles' sign at Rumbles Community Cafe this morning (September 26).

Rumbles Community Café, on Sutton Lawn, has been served notice from Ashfield District Council to terminate its license and warned that the premises must be vacated in just seven days.

The popular eatery, which provides work opportunities for local people with learning disabilities, has been operating daily to serve the community for 15 years.

Café director Tamar Roberts said the news has left staff ‘completely shell-shocked’.

A customer signs the petition to help save the cafe from closure.

“We’re in a state of extreme shock and devastation,” she said.

“We are fearful for the job losses to our staff members employed at our café and the beneficiaries who come to us.

“It has left us feeling completely overwhelmed and unsure where to go now or who to begin to contact to fight this decision – and with such little time on our side and limited resources, we are completely shell-shocked.”

The café is unique to the area as it provides training for some of the most vulnerable members of society, teaching them essential life skills and confidence.

Anxious customers at Rumbles Community Cafe this morning.

Customer Annette Weightman, who has a disabled son, said the closure will “ruin many lives”.

“We’ve been coming to Rumbles ever since it opened and every single thing in our lives revolves around the café,” she said.

“We’ve seen all the young people that they have trained over the years able to become full-rounded people. For this to be dropped on them without any time to think, it’s absolutely devastating. It’s going to ruin so many people’s lives.”

Neil Benham, who is also a regular at Rumbles, added: “It’s not about the food and such, or the bricks and mortar, it’s about the community and those who work here.

A view of Rumbles Community Cafe at Sutton Lawn.

“We’ve seen people who can hardly put two words together when they start, who after a few months or years are confidently mixing with the customers and having banter. The staff are going to be very badly affected – where else will they go?”

The decision to close the café was made following a failed negotation over the renewal of its lease with Ashfield District Council.

A petition has now been set up in an attempt to save the well-loved tea room, which has already reached more than 2,000 signatures. You can sign the petition here.

The campaign is being backed by Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who said the closure is “disgraceful”.

Mr Anderson said: “This café has served our community daily for 15 years and provides countless placements for local people with learning disabilities, teaching them essential life skills and confidence.

“This is a disgraceful move and a petition has been set up to save this magnificent café.”

Meanwhile, the council said it is open to negotiations in the hopes that a suitable agreement can still be made.

A spokesperson said: “Ashfield District Council has been negotiating with the current tenants of Rumbles Café as their 15-year licence is due for renewal. Discussions have already taken place but to date we have been unable to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

“The council is keen to continue engagement to reach an agreement with the tenants.

“This includes that there needs to be changes in the operation of the facility, such as agreements around opening times and use of the public toilet facilities.

“During the period of their licence, the council has been significantly subsidising the café’s rent and utility bills and we need to agree a more suitable and sustainable solution for a new lease.