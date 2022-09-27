Heartbreak as 1,000-year-old hedgerow cut down for housing development
Residents have hit out after one of Warsop’s oldest hedgerows – said to be more than 1,000 years old – was partly cut down as work on a 400-home housing development continues.
Coun Roy Butler, aged 75, is a resident from The Hawthorn estate, a small residential area adjacent to the new development in Warsop.
The Warsop Parish Council and Green Party member is opposed to the development, close to the River Meden. which was given the go-ahead by Mansfield Council despite strong local opposition.
He said: “This development has caused so much chaos and heartbreak.
“Many people have come here to enjoy peace and tranquillity, as many elderly people live here with it being on the outskirts of Warsop.
“It has always been a pleasant place to live.
“It is less populated for now and surrounded by a natural landscape.
“I regularly venture down the path to walk my dog, watch the fish in the river and enjoy the wildlife right on the doorstep.
“Many of us have been actively opposing this development for years – I am a keen environmental campaigner and feel passionate about wildlife and the environment.
“You could often see all sorts of creatures here and that has decreased since the development started.
“A neighbour’s mother was brought to tears when she found out about what had happened to this hedge – it just looks a mess up there and there was really no need to take out such a key part of history.
“The hedgerow added to the natural beauty of the path and also housed birds and wildlife.
“I think it is disgusting how this whole development has been handled and how people of Warsop have been ignored yet again.
“Thousands of years of history have been savaged.”
In a meeting between Coun Debra Barlow, developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes and Mansfield Council planning and environmental officers, concerns were addressed.
Coun Barlow, Mansfield Council Independent member for Market Warsop, said the hedge was pulled out early due to an electric substation that will be in the second field, where work will not begin until 2024.
Developers said they envisage to build 50 properties per year on what is to be known as Stonebridge Fields.
Barratt & David Wilson Homes have been approached for a comment.