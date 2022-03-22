Hundreds go back in time at medieval event to celebrate Warsop's iconic building

Locals Sophie Bowring and Elodie Beardsley are taken to the stocks by the Sheriff of Nottingham's men at the Warsop Old Hall Live Museum event.

Re-enactment groups helped to portray what life was like back in the 15th century, and attractions included a live battle, archery, food tasting, a falconry display, music, face painting and guided tours of the Old Hall.

"It was fabulous!” beamed Vicky Kennedy, of the Vibrant Warsop organisation that helped to arrange the free Live Museum event, held on Saturday.

"A total of 431 people came, and everyone really enjoyed the day. They even wanted to know when we will be doing it again.”

Robin Hood and Maid Marian, alias Rob Brackley and Katie Smart from the Sherwood Outlaws group, at the Warsop Old Hall Live Museum event.

The feelgood event stemmed from an archaeology research project, called ‘Warsop Old Hall – Revealing Our Community Roots’, which was launched in 2018 and has won support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Vibrant Warsop, which co-ordinates activities to bring the community together, and Warsop Parochial Church Council (WPCC) have been running the project, which focuses on the wonderful medieval manor house on Bishops Walk, known locally as ‘The Tudor Barn’.

The Old Hall dates back to at least the 14th century and is regarded as one of the most important historic buildings in the county. Over the years, it has been transformed and is now Warsop’s parish centre and home to community events, parties and weddings.

James Smalley dishes up the gruel at the medieval event in Warsop.

The Live Museum featured the Sherwood Outlaws, a medieval performance group dedicated to breathing new life into characters from the Robin Hood era. Robin, alias Rob Brackley, was even there himself, as was Maid Marian, alias Katie Smart.

Another living history re-enactment society, The Ferrers Household, was also on hand, as was a medieval singing group, while the Go Active Falconry centre, based at White Post Farm in Farnsfield, took along birds of prey.

To maintain the medieval theme, visitors were served gruel and bread, although tea and coffee, made by the ladies of the WPCC, was also on the menu.

The Live Museum provided an ideal opportunity to share the history of Warsop Old Hall and its surrounding settlements.

David Budge, of Mercian Archaeological Services, with a medieval roof tile found during last year's excavations at Warsop Old Hall.

For example, representatives from Mercian Archaeological Services, a company heavily involved in the research project, were there, displaying finds made during excavation work at the building last year.

