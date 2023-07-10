News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire farm event for the family with donkey rides and animal crafts

A ranch in Selston is running farm events for the family, with donkey rides, petting sessions with alpacas and chicken, and animal-themed crafts for children to enjoy.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read

Felley Ranch, based at Felley Woods, Underwood, is holding a petting and animal experience with donkeys, alpacas and chickens.

The event, costing £15 per child and £5 per adult, will include donkey rides – with weight limit of 6 stone – including animal arts and crafts.

Weekday sessions are 1-2.30pm and 3-4.30pm between Monday, August 7 and Friday, September 1.

Felley Ranch, at Felley Woods, Underwood, is home to alpacas. Photo: Felley RanchFelley Ranch, at Felley Woods, Underwood, is home to alpacas. Photo: Felley Ranch
    Debbie Roe, ranch owner, said: “We offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of animals.

    “Through interactive experiences, including petting, feeding, and even donkey rides.

    “Our farm is home to a charming assortment of alpacas, sheep, chickens, and lovable donkeys, ensuring that every visit is filled with joy and discovery.”

    For more information, readers can call Debbie on 077910 92256 or visit felleyanimalexperiences.co.uk

