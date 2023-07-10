Nottinghamshire farm event for the family with donkey rides and animal crafts

Felley Ranch, based at Felley Woods, Underwood, is holding a petting and animal experience with donkeys, alpacas and chickens.

The event, costing £15 per child and £5 per adult, will include donkey rides – with weight limit of 6 stone – including animal arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekday sessions are 1-2.30pm and 3-4.30pm between Monday, August 7 and Friday, September 1.

Felley Ranch, at Felley Woods, Underwood, is home to alpacas. Photo: Felley Ranch

Most Popular

Debbie Roe, ranch owner, said: “We offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of animals.

“Through interactive experiences, including petting, feeding, and even donkey rides.

“Our farm is home to a charming assortment of alpacas, sheep, chickens, and lovable donkeys, ensuring that every visit is filled with joy and discovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad