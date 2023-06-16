Car vandalised and offensive markings scrawled into paintwork in Underwood

The incident happened on Main Road, overnight between Saturday, June 10, when a silver Peugeot had its tyres slashed, windows smashed and offensive markings scratched on the bonnet.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Suzuki GN 125cc motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a house on Birds Lane, Kirkby, between 9.30pm on Sunday, June 11 and 7.45am the following day.

Police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised in Underwood

The rear number plate was stolen from an Audi Q2 parked on Sherwood Dene, Kirkby, sometime before 5.45pm on Monday, June 12.

A white Ford Transit motorhome parked on Church Lane, Underwood, was marked along the side with a marker pen, between 10.30pm on June 11 and 9am the following day.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad