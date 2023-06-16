News you can trust since 1952
Car vandalised and offensive markings scrawled into paintwork in Underwood

Police are investigating after a car was badly vandalised in Underwood
By John Smith
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on Main Road, overnight between Saturday, June 10, when a silver Peugeot had its tyres slashed, windows smashed and offensive markings scratched on the bonnet.

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of theft and criminal damage.

A Suzuki GN 125cc motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a house on Birds Lane, Kirkby, between 9.30pm on Sunday, June 11 and 7.45am the following day.

Police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised in UnderwoodPolice are appealing for information after a car was vandalised in Underwood
The rear number plate was stolen from an Audi Q2 parked on Sherwood Dene, Kirkby, sometime before 5.45pm on Monday, June 12.

A white Ford Transit motorhome parked on Church Lane, Underwood, was marked along the side with a marker pen, between 10.30pm on June 11 and 9am the following day.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to email [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.