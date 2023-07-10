News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Free mining event for Sutton residents at Teversal this August

Residents are invited to celebrate the area’s mining heritage in Teversal, with free entertainment for all the family.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read

A step back in time – Teversal celebrating our heritage – will be held at Teversal Visitor Centre on Saturday, August 19, from 10am-4pm.

Teversal Visitor Centre and Café, on Carnarvon Street, is a volunteer-run venue and will be hosting the free event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie Halfpenny, from the centre, said: “Come and join us for a great day celebrating our heritage.”

Teversal Visitors Centre, Sutton.Teversal Visitors Centre, Sutton.
Teversal Visitors Centre, Sutton.
Most Popular
    Read More
    Move to reassure residents after claims dog was bitten by snake in Sutton park

    Earlier this year, the venue received a £2,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

    Volunteers support people in the community through different groups and activities.

    And the donation was used to revitalise the outside area with new benches, signage for nature trails, garden maintenance and information boards.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    August’s event will include entertainment or all ages, with mining memorabilia to browse, vintage vehicles and retro photos.

    There will be a performance from a colliery band, along with a market and stalls, with games and mini train.

    Related topics:ResidentsSuttonPersimmon HomesVolunteers