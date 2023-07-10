A step back in time – Teversal celebrating our heritage – will be held at Teversal Visitor Centre on Saturday, August 19, from 10am-4pm.

Teversal Visitor Centre and Café, on Carnarvon Street, is a volunteer-run venue and will be hosting the free event.

Debbie Halfpenny, from the centre, said: “Come and join us for a great day celebrating our heritage.”

Teversal Visitors Centre, Sutton.

Earlier this year, the venue received a £2,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

Volunteers support people in the community through different groups and activities.

And the donation was used to revitalise the outside area with new benches, signage for nature trails, garden maintenance and information boards.

August’s event will include entertainment or all ages, with mining memorabilia to browse, vintage vehicles and retro photos.