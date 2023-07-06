Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This outstanding close-up of a kingfisher, perched alongside the River Erewash, was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan. Photo: Ivan Dunstan
2. Striking shot
Jacqui Richmond from Newthorpe snapped this striking view of the sun rising behind St Mary’s Church. Photo: Jacqui Richmond
3. Fabulous close-up
David Hodgkinson captured this superb close-up of a deer keeping a watchful eye on him. Photo: David Hodgkinson
4. Beautiful blooms
This beautiful shot of wild roses in full bloom is a glorious shot snapped by David Instone. Photo: David Instone