News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Nick Rhodes captured this stunning view of a strawberry full moon, with Bolsover Castle lit up against silhouetted trees.Nick Rhodes captured this stunning view of a strawberry full moon, with Bolsover Castle lit up against silhouetted trees.
Nick Rhodes captured this stunning view of a strawberry full moon, with Bolsover Castle lit up against silhouetted trees.

Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments in the area

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This outstanding close-up of a kingfisher, perched alongside the River Erewash, was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan.

1. Incredible close-up

This outstanding close-up of a kingfisher, perched alongside the River Erewash, was snapped by Eastwood’s Ivan Dunstan. Photo: Ivan Dunstan

Photo Sales
Jacqui Richmond from Newthorpe snapped this striking view of the sun rising behind St Mary’s Church.

2. Striking shot

Jacqui Richmond from Newthorpe snapped this striking view of the sun rising behind St Mary’s Church. Photo: Jacqui Richmond

Photo Sales
David Hodgkinson captured this superb close-up of a deer keeping a watchful eye on him.

3. Fabulous close-up

David Hodgkinson captured this superb close-up of a deer keeping a watchful eye on him. Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
This beautiful shot of wild roses in full bloom is a glorious shot snapped by David Instone.

4. Beautiful blooms

This beautiful shot of wild roses in full bloom is a glorious shot snapped by David Instone. Photo: David Instone

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2