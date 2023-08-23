Free 'wired differently' festival brings inclusive event to the community

Carrie Austin, a family and wedding photographer of 15 years from Sutton, and her friend Karina Anderson from Mansfield, have launched a

mental health podcast on Spotify, talking about all things “neurodivergence” and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Readers can listen to their podcast – In bed with neurodivergence – on Spotify by visiting open.spotify.com/show/6CQC2401VADiCP5T1VwelW

Carrie Austin, photographed at Mansfield Museum, at her 'mental health' photography exhibition earlier this year.

Each episode of the online podcast addresses a different topic and subject matter within the realm of neurodiversity.

The podcast, which has ten episodes so far, features insight from friends, family and neurodivergent members of the community.

Since launching the podcast, the friends announced plans for an inclusive festival for the community here in Mansfield.

The festival will be held on Sunday, September 17, at Portland Functions, Harlow Wood, from 11am until 2pm.

Carrie said: “The festival is a family-friendly free event full of entertainment – including people who have kindly given their services for this event.

“Our approachable team are on hand to help you locate the event.

“Do you need to just sit down in the café because queuing is stressful for you?

“Speak to the café greeter who will be happy to sort your order.

“Need directions around the event? Just ask us.

“Need someone to just chat with because you're feeling a little overwhelmed?

“Don't for one minute think you can't ask our awesome yellow t-shirt wearers.”

When it comes to entry for the festival, there is no need for a ticket or bookings.

Those interested are simply invited to attend and be themselves in a safe and inclusive space.

Businesses in the area are also getting involved, with many having booked stalls for the event.

The festival will include food and drink stalls, a performance from Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure and neurodivergent-friendly activities.

Carrie added: “Would you like a stall at our event? Drop us a message to enquire.”

Those interested in a stall can contact Carrie and Karina on ‘In bed with neurodivergence’ on Facebook.