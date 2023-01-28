Karen Bonser, choir organiser, gave a presentation about the formation of the choir in 2018 and talked about the performances they have done, including big concerts and small community events.

The choir’s aim is to raise awareness of the problems involved in dementia, but, most importantly of all, to be accessible for all and to support everyone living with dementia, for them to enjoy themselves and create memories.

It was an emotional time, but uplifting, seeing how members of the choir, who may have difficulty speaking, could join in with the singing, dancing and even one man on his harmonica.

Members of Our Dementia Choir singing.

Lapwings WI members joined in with the different songs, such as When the Saints Go Marching in, You are My Sunshine and Sweet Caroline, and gave the choir a standing ovation.