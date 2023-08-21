The Mansfield steampunk festival – a first for the group – was held at a Mansfield Woodhouse pub, as customers and steampunk enthusiasts let off some steam.

The Steampunk Rainbow Festival, hosted by The Coopers pub in Mansfield Woodhouse, saw games of ‘pig tossing’ and nerf war duelling.

There was also a display of artwork by group member and Mansfield artist Steven Screen.

Jord Arkley, of the alliance, said: “It turned out to be a really good day for locals with lots of activities happening.”

Dozens of residents flocked to the pub to partake in steampunk games, browse community stalls and chat with likeminded members.

Mansfield Steampunk Alliance’s rainbow festival saw visitors wearing ‘big and bright’ outfits for the theme.

For more information about the group and their meetings, visit shorturl.at/swH25

Here are seven vibrant photos from the festival...

1 . Community The steampunk alliance all dressed up and ready for the festival. Photo: Mansfield Steampunk Alliance

2 . Flying pigs... Pig tossing was a hit at the festival. Here is game member Karl Turbbutt. Photo: Mansfield Steampunk Alliance

3 . Festival fun The Mansfield festival was popular with members and Mansfield Woodhouse residents. Photo: Mansfield Steampunk Alliance

4 . Nerf Wars Nerf Wars duelling members Dawn Turbbutt and Brian Brooks. Photo: Mansfield Steampunk Alliance