Photos: Mansfield welcomes steampunk event as residents flock to rainbow festival

The Mansfield steampunk festival – a first for the group – was held at a Mansfield Woodhouse pub, as customers and steampunk enthusiasts let off some steam.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

The Steampunk Rainbow Festival, hosted by The Coopers pub in Mansfield Woodhouse, saw games of ‘pig tossing’ and nerf war duelling.

There was also a display of artwork by group member and Mansfield artist Steven Screen.

Jord Arkley, of the alliance, said: “It turned out to be a really good day for locals with lots of activities happening.”

Dozens of residents flocked to the pub to partake in steampunk games, browse community stalls and chat with likeminded members.

Mansfield Steampunk Alliance’s rainbow festival saw visitors wearing ‘big and bright’ outfits for the theme.

For more information about the group and their meetings, visit shorturl.at/swH25

Here are seven vibrant photos from the festival...

The steampunk alliance all dressed up and ready for the festival.

Pig tossing was a hit at the festival. Here is game member Karl Turbbutt.

The Mansfield festival was popular with members and Mansfield Woodhouse residents.

Nerf Wars duelling members Dawn Turbbutt and Brian Brooks.

