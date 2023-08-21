Photos: Mansfield welcomes steampunk event as residents flock to rainbow festival
The Steampunk Rainbow Festival, hosted by The Coopers pub in Mansfield Woodhouse, saw games of ‘pig tossing’ and nerf war duelling.
There was also a display of artwork by group member and Mansfield artist Steven Screen.
Jord Arkley, of the alliance, said: “It turned out to be a really good day for locals with lots of activities happening.”
Dozens of residents flocked to the pub to partake in steampunk games, browse community stalls and chat with likeminded members.
Mansfield Steampunk Alliance’s rainbow festival saw visitors wearing ‘big and bright’ outfits for the theme.
For more information about the group and their meetings, visit shorturl.at/swH25
Here are seven vibrant photos from the festival...